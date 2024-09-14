Solution to RG Kar incident won’t come from Nabanna gherao: Dev

KOLKATA: As Kolkata takes to the streets demanding justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, several celebrities promoting their films for Durga Puja have faced backlash on social media.



Among those trolled are Swastika Mukherjee and Dev, stars of Srijit Mukherji’s new Bengali thriller ‘Tekka’. TMC MP and producer of the film Dev said that celebrating Puja does not stop anyone from protesting. Dev explained that, for them, entertainment is like any other job and many people depend on the festival for their livelihood. “For many like the rickshaw pullers, dhakis or the road-side food sellers, this festival is a chance to earn a bit more so they can support their families throughout the year,” he said. Dev said festivals are meant to unite people. “If people feel the need to protest, they can. Celebrating a festival doesn’t stop that. But we also have to work. Many people’s income depends on Durga Puja. While it may seem like just five days of celebration to us, for some people, their entire household survives on the income they make during this time. We do not want any repetition of incidents like RG Kar in our state or country. We may be against the government. In seeking justice for one, we shouldn’t bring hardship to others,” he said.

Dev also stressed that law reform is necessary. “The solution to the RG Kar incident won’t come from Nabanna gherao. We need to change the laws of the country so people fear committing such crimes,” he said. “This isn’t the first protest India has seen. Farmers and wrestlers have also protested. In India, the defence Budget is huge, but what about the Budget for women’s safety when nearly 90 rape cases occur daily?” he said.

Dev shared how he admitted his father to a private hospital recently when he suffered a minor attack. “I could afford private healthcare, but how many people in our state can? Aren’t we doing them an injustice?” he questioned.