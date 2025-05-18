‘Solidarity to the Indian Armed Forces’: Triamool holds rallies across the state to honour the armed forces

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) held patriotic rallies across Bengal and also in Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday to pay respect to the Indian armed forces. The rallies will also be carried in each block of Bengal on Sunday as well. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party would organise rallies on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 5pm to express solidarity with our jawans. According to some political observers, in the wake of a political lull in the state since Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, BJP also organised ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to enhance the visibility of the party and to celebrate the success of the Narendra Modi government in executing ‘Operation Sindoor’. After the operation was carried out party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee both had expressed their pride for the Indian armed forces. Instructions for holding rallies went out in writing from Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi.

The main message of the exercise would be to declare love for the country, respect for martyrs and make the nation’s secular ideals a priority. The programmes would seek to create an atmosphere of patriotism through songs, banners, national flags, slogans and cultural performances. Mayor Firhad Hakim along with other party leaders took out a massive rally in port areas to pay respect to the Armed Forces. They were carrying a banner that read “Solidarity to the Indian Armed Forces”. “Terrorists from Pakistan killed innocent people in India. It was supported by the Pakistan Army. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply. We are thankful to the Indian Armed Forces. We salute two women Vyomika Singh and Sofiya Qureshi. Some have laid down their lives and may their souls rest in peace. We salute the mothers who have given birth to them...” Hakim told reporters. State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhya also took part in a massive rally in Khardah. A solidarity march was held in Assam and Meghalaya as well. Trinamool Congress on X said: “On the instructions of Smt. @MamataOfficial, a Solidarity March was held today from Tura to Teteng Aja to honour the courage and commitment of India’s valiant Armed Forces. Led by @mukulsangma, the march was a powerful expression of unity, gratitude...”