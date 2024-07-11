Solid waste processing units commence ops in 24 GPs

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas district administration provided a major boost to the augmentation of its solid waste management (SWM) infrastructure by commencing the functioning of solid waste processing units in 24 Gram Panchayats (GPs), covering 15 blocks on Wednesday.



About 1,58184 families residing in 154 villages will be covered under these projects which has entailed an investment of Rs 4.8 crore.

GPs in Baruipur, Bhangar, Patharpratima, Canning, Mathurapur, Kultali, Sagar, Budge Budge and Falta have been covered through these projects.

About 480 collectors have been deployed to collect this solid waste from the households and taking them to the processing units. Vehicles (72) have been purchased for transporting it to the processing units. “We will be linking one self-help group with each of these units for their smooth functioning,” a district administration official said.

The official said that solid waste generated from different households has increased manifold. There are no financial implications but solid waste contributes to pollution.

“The processing units will convert this solid waste into wealth and reduce pollution,” he added.

District Magistrate Sumit Gupta along with MLA Patharpratima Samir Jana and other officials unveiled such a unit at Sri Narayanpur Purnachandra GP. About 4633 families from four villages will reap benefits of the project. Two such units in Achintyanagar and Durbachati GP in Patharpratima were also inaugurated.