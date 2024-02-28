Solid waste mgmt project all set to be launched on March 3

The solid waste management project of Alipurduar Municipality is set to launch on March 3, marking a significant initiative after 67 years.

Alipurduar Municipality has organised a citizen convention at the Municipal Hall in town to discuss this crucial issue. During the convention, it was decided that the municipality will impose a monthly tax of Rs 50 on every household for waste collection.

To raise awareness about waste management, a rally will be held on March 1, featuring prominent figures from Alipurduar. On March 3, the Solid Waste Management project at Majherdabri will become operational.

Prasenjit Kar, chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, stated: “After a prolonged wait, the solid waste management project is finally becoming operational. Household waste will be converted into fertiliser and surrounding Gram Panchayats can also manage their waste through this initiative. Today’s citizen convention was fruitful, with diverse attendance and valuable suggestions. Some suggested reducing the monthly charges, a matter the municipality will promptly consider. Additionally, the municipality is contemplating strict actions against those who dispose of garbage on the roads.”

Established in 1957, Alipurduar Municipality covers around 9 square kilometre area with a population exceeding 2 lakh across 20 wards. The demand for a solid waste management project has persisted among citizens for a long time and with an investment of about Rs 3.5 crore, the project is set to process 21 tons of waste daily. The convention, attended by Prakash Chik Baraik, Member of Rajya Sabha, Sourav Chakraborty, chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, Suman Kanjilal, MLA Alipurduar and other municipal officials, along with members of various voluntary organisations, marked a fruitful discussion on the pressing issue of waste management.