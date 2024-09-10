Solid waste management project commences at NBMCH

Siliguri: To address the garbage dumping issues at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has started work on setting up of a Solid Waste Management (SWM) project at the hospital premises.

Rs 40 lakh has been sanctioned for the first phase and Rs 44 lakh for the second phase.

With this project, waste will be segregated and biodegradable waste will be composted. Gautam Deb, Mayor laid the foundation stone on Monday. Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of SMP, was also present. “The work to clean the hospital premises has begun and we are committed to presenting the hospital in a renewed, clean state very soon. After installing the SWM project, it will be easier to maintain the cleanliness of the hospital,” Deb said. The hospital, sprawling over 104 acres, has been grappling with an accumulation of garbage and medical waste, worsened by halted removal efforts and unauthorized entry by outsiders. These issues have led to significant pollution and unsightly conditions throughout the hospital grounds.

To tackle these challenges, SMC has already initiated a clean-up campaign which is taking place twice a month. This will be complemented by the newly launched SWM Project, which is a key component of the solution.