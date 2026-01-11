Sole breadwinner BLO’s death leaves family in despair

Kolkata: In a heart-wrenching incident that underscores the human toll of electoral duties, 47-year-old Hamimul Islam, a dedicated primary school teacher and Booth Level Officer (BLO), was found hanging inside Paikmari Char Krishnapur Boys Primary School late Saturday night.

As the sole earner for his family, his untimely death has plunged them into profound uncertainty and sorrow, highlighting the devastating impact of work-related stress.

Hamimul left home Saturday morning for school but never returned, prompting a frantic search by relatives. His body was later discovered hanging in a school room, with police recovering it for autopsy and initiating a probe.

This marks yet another BLO tragedy linked to the ongoing SIR, with eight such deaths reported across Bengal since the process began.

Family members, shattered by the loss, openly shared their anguish. Elder brother Farman-ul-Kalam tearfully alleged: “The pressure to complete SIR duties was beyond my brother’s capacity to handle. He juggled teaching and BLO tasks”, voicing fears over daily sustenance and children’s education in his absence.

Bhagabangola TMC MLA Riyaz Hossain Sarkar visited the bereaved home, condemning the rushed SIR timeline for overburdening BLOs like Hamimul. TMC leaders have fiercely denounced the SIR process, blaming the Election Commission’s “inhumane” haste for these fatalities.