‘Solar panels installed in nearly 3K schools, govt buildings across state’

Kolkata: The state Non Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources (NES) department has already installed solar panels in nearly 3,000 schools and government buildings across the state in three phases thereby cutting down the electricity bill, water usage and greenhouse gas emission.



During the question answer session in the state Assembly, minister in-charge of NES department Babul Supriyo said that in phase I and phase II, solar electricity has been provided to 1,960 schools while in the third phase, another 990 schools have been covered.

“For the 4th phase, work for which is already in progress, we have set a target of providing solar electricity in 900 schools and 50 colleges across the state for which we will be spending around Rs 74.23 crore.

In the third phase, the work which we have completed recently, the expenditure has been to the tune of Rs 61.98 crore,” said Supriyo. As per estimates of the state NES department, an educational institution is saving Rs 51,500 yearly by switching to solar. When it comes to water saving which has assumed prime importance in the backdrop of depletion of groundwater, a school is saving 37,500 litres annually. The calculations are based considering a baseline of 500 students per school.

Some MLAs raised queries related to government assistance in switching over to solar in residential buildings. The minister said that it is the Power department that oversees the matter of solar electricity in residential buildings. However, he assured of coordination with the state Power department to provide information in this regard to

the legislators.