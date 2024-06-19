Solar panels installed at Balurghat Panchayat Samiti office

BALURGHAT: Solar panels were installed in the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti office at a cost of approximately Rs 15 lakh. Arup Sarkar, Sabhapati of the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti, announced this at a Press conference on Monday afternoon.

He mentioned that the installation of these solar panels will result in significant electricity cost savings. Currently, the AC, fans and lights in Sarkar’s chamber are powered by these solar panels.

Arup Sarkar explained: “We decided to install rooftop solar panels at the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti office to reduce our electricity expenses, which are quite high.

The estimated cost of this installation is around Rs 15 lakh. These solar panels will function in both off-grid and on-grid mode.”

He added: “The savings on electricity costs will allow us to allocate funds to various other development projects for the Panchayat.

This initiative will ultimately benefit the residents of the Balurghat Panchayat.”