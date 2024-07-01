Solar lights to replace electrical lines at 7 eco-tourism cottages

Jalpaiguri: In addition to the two forest rest houses in Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Sanctuary, the Wildlife department of Jalpaiguri district Forest department is set to conduct fire audits and electrical inspections of seven more eco-tourism cottages in these areas. Furthermore, solar lights will replace electrical lines in these seven cottages. This decision follows a recent fire incident at the Hollong Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park, prompting proactive measures.



The Wildlife department has already notified the Electrical department of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Jalpaiguri Fire Service to take necessary actions based on this initiative.

The forest remains closed to tourists from June 15 to September 15 annually. During these three months, besides renovating forest bungalows, efforts include planting new saplings. This year is no exception, with heightened focus on safeguarding bungalows and eco-tourism cottages in Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Sanctuary post the Hollong incident.

According to the district Wildlife department, the Gorumara Forest Bungalow dates back to 1913, while the Chapramari Bungalow was built in 1917, both having surpassed a century.

Although they undergo regular maintenance, recent events have underscored the need for enhanced precautions.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, stated: “Gorumara and Chapramari forest bungalows operate on solar power, yet we will conduct fire audits and electrical inspections. Additionally, the remaining eco-tourism cottages rely on direct electricity lines, which will be replaced with solar panels to mitigate risks. The audits will ensure electrical systems are up to standard and budgets will be allocated accordingly. We aim to complete these measures before the forest reopens.”