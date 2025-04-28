Solar cooking workshop soon at Dum Dum Park area school

Kolkata: To cook mid-day meals using solar power in schools across the state, the state government is organising a two-day demonstration cum workshop on green cooking at a school in Dum Dum Park area.

The Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources (NES) department has collaborated with GIZ India for showcasing green cooking with solar powered technology at Krishanpur Adarsha Vidyamanadir at Dum Dum Park under South Dum Dum Municipality on April 28 and 29.

“Presently, mid-day meals are cooked using LPG and also firewood in some rural schools. These are not regarded as clean fuel. We are planning to shift to solar power,” said Golam Rabbani, minister in-charge of NES department who will be inaugurating the event.

Barun Kumar Ray, additional chief secretary of the department will also be present along with senior officials of the Education department. Stakeholders from various government departments like Education, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Panchayats and Rural Development will be present.

The team will check the feasibility of the project, including serving meals at proper time. The rooftop solar panel installed in the institution will be used for the purpose.

The state has already provided rooftop solar in 4,000 educational institutions that includes both schools and colleges. “If the project is found to be feasible, then the state will push for green cooking in those schools that already have rooftop solar,” said a Nabanna official. The self-help-groups (SHG) associated with cooking and serving the meal will be trained. The support staff too shall be trained if the state gradually expands this project across other schools.