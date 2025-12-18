Soil health, air quality at risk as stubble burning continues

BALURGHAT: Even as the harvest of Aman paddy has been completed across large tracts of farmland, allegations of rampant stubble burning have surfaced in several blocks of South Dinajpur district. From Balurghat to Tapan, Harirampur, Banshihari and Kushmandi, acres after acres of harvested fields are reportedly being set on fire almost every day, triggering serious concerns over soil fertility and environmental pollution.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns by the administration every year, the practice of burning paddy stubble continues unabated, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement and outreach. Officials admit that changing long-held farming practices remains a challenge. District Agriculture department official Amit Chatterjee said: “Awareness is a continuous process. People do not understand these issues easily. Our campaigns are ongoing and we hope farmers will gradually become aware of the harmful effects of stubble burning.”

In Banshihari block, stubble burning has been reported from areas such as Ilaspur, Dumnipara and Nilgambhir under the Mahabari region. When asked, a farmer from the area said: “It is difficult to plough fields with large stubble left after harvesting. Burning is the easiest way to clear the land.” Many farmers believe that stubble burning does not harm the soil.

However, agricultural scientists and environmental activists strongly disagree. They warn that burning stubble destroys beneficial microorganisms in the soil, reduces fertility and contributes significantly to air pollution. Environmental activist Tuhinshubhra Mandal of Balurghat said stubble can be cut and left on the field, with mustard seeds sown directly. “This improves yield, as moisture is retained in the soil and decomposed stubble turns into organic manure,” he said. He added that several awareness drives have been conducted by environmental groups, often in collaboration with the agriculture department but stressed that stronger campaigns and stricter monitoring are needed to curb the practice.