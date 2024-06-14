Soham granted anticipatory bail in New Town assault case

Kolkata: On Thursday, the Barasat Court granted anticipatory bail to actor-turned-politician Soham Chakraborty in connection with the alleged assault on a restaurant owner in New Town.



On June 8, Chakraborty was shooting in a restaurant in New Town when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the legislature assaulted the restaurant owner over a dispute regarding car parking.

Later, the Trinamool Congress MLA apologised for his behaviour and called his action “unintended” as he had lost

his temper.

However, both Chakraborty and the restaurant owner had lodged complaints and counter-complaints.

The restaurant owner recently moved the Calcutta High Court appealing for necessary direction to the police alleging that the cops are not taking his complaint seriously.

The case is scheduled to be heard on Friday. Just a day before the hearing at the High Court, Chakraborty moved the Barasat Court with an appeal for his anticipatory bail.

After the hearing, the magistrate granted anticipatory bail against a personal bond.