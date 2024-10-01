Sodepur unveils 100-ft Durga idol amid heightened security measures

SODEPUR: This year, the Sodepur Sahid Colony Durga Puja pandal will proudly present a stunning 100-foot idol of Goddess Durga, celebrating its 75th anniversary. Following initial concerns about permissions, the organising committee has successfully obtained approval for the festivities after extensive security evaluations.



Reflecting on past challenges, particularly the 2015 incident at Dehapriya Park where a stampede forced an early end to the celebrations, the committee is emphasising safety measures for this year’s event. Tanmay Das, the committee’s secretary, assured that they are working closely with the Barrackpore police commissionerate and local authorities to create a safe environment. He confirmed that personal security guards and barricades will be strategically placed to mitigate any risks.

The idol, crafted from fiber and bamboo, is expected to be a spectacular centerpiece for the celebration. With hopes of showcasing both artistic brilliance and a secure atmosphere, the organisers are preparing for a joyful event. Local residents are already buzzing with excitement about the giant idol. Ria Maity, a Kolkata native, shared her enthusiasm: “The excitement for Durga Puja is always there. When we heard about the 100-foot idol, my friends and I started planning to visit on the day of the festivities.”

The pandal will officially open to the public on Tritiya.