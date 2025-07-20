Sodepur Flyover shut for heavy vehicles from 11 pm to 6 am

Kolkata: The Sodepur Flyover will remain closed to heavy vehicles like buses and lorries from 11 pm to 6 am daily starting July 19, as part of scheduled maintenance work.

The flyover, connecting BT Road to Jessore Road via Kalyani and Belghoria Expressways, has been under scrutiny due to structural concerns.

Initially planned as a weekend shutdown for all vehicles, the decision was revised to avoid delays ahead of the Puja season.

Panihati Municipality Chairman Somnath Dey confirmed that light vehicles will still be allowed during the night work.

The 33-year-old flyover, closed to vehicles over 10 tonnes since last year, will have all 56 bearings across its 28 girders replaced following a joint inspection in June.