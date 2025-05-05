Societal violence, its impact on youth discussed at college

Kolkata: New Alipore College organised a panel discussion on Saturday to address the rising incidence of societal violence and its impact on the youth. The event, attended by over a hundred students, was jointly conducted by the college’s Anti-Ragging Cell and Internal Complaints Cell.

Titled “Increasing Violence in Society and Its Impact on the Youth”, the discussion focused on the psychological, legal and media-related dimensions of violence, including ragging.

The objective was to sensitise students and promote awareness about the broader consequences of normalising aggression. Principal Jaydeep Sarangi underscored the increasing instances of campus violence and highlighted the need to equip students with knowledge and empathy to foster safer educational spaces. The panel comprised psychiatrist Dr. Rima Mukherjee, advocate Prantik Garai and academician Bulu Mukhopadhyay, with psychologist Yashabanti Sreemany moderating the session.

Dr. Mukherjee stressed the role of families and teachers in shaping students’ mental health and urged them to serve as positive role models. Garai called for stricter monitoring of digital and OTT content, highlighting its growing influence on young minds, and emphasised the importance of a supportive home environment. Mukhopadhyay provided a sociological perspective, citing economic disparities, family issues and peer pressure as contributing factors to youth violence. She encouraged students to engage openly with teachers about their personal challenges to build trust and address concerns effectively.