Social services: Ramakrishna Math & Mission spend over Rs 1670 cr

Kolkata: The Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math, through their 244 branch centres and sub-centres across India, spent Rs 1,670.79 crore on various service activities during the 2024–25 financial year, according to the report of the Mission’s governing body.

The report was presented by Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, at the 116th Annual General Meeting of the Mission.

Of the total expenditure, Rs 743.17 crore was spent on education, benefiting 2.93 lakh people. The medical sector accounted for Rs 600.54 crore, extending services to 84.25 lakh beneficiaries. A further Rs 240.95 crore was spent on preaching and other allied services. The Mission also spent Rs 42.88 crore on general welfare activities, Rs 11.59 crore on relief and rehabilitation programmes benefiting 7.46 lakh people, and Rs. 6.34 crore on community welfare initiatives reaching 2.72 lakh beneficiaries. An additional Rs. 25.32 crore was spent on the publication of literature.

The Ramakrishna Mission expanded its presence abroad during the year by starting a new centre at Washington, D.C., in the United States. It carried out various service activities through its 99 centres and sub-centres located in 24 countries outside India.

During the period under review, five new branch centres of the Ramakrishna Mission and four new branch centres of the Ramakrishna Math were opened at different locations across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), the Mission’s deemed university, received national recognition after being selected—along with four other institutions across India—to establish Centres of Natural Farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

The programme is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.