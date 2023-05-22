Social organisations & teachers oppose NCERT’s proposal to remove Darwinism from syllabus

siliguri: Several social organisations and teachers’ associations took out a protest rally in Siliguri against the proposal to erase “Darwinism” from the NCERT syllabus. The rally commenced from the Baghajatin Park in Siliguri on Monday afternoon.



The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has tabled a proposal to erase the ‘Darwinism’ chapter from the syllabus of Class Nine and Ten. The chapter will be taught in class 12 Science stream only.

Organisations stated that in case of such a move, students will be deprived of basic knowledge and only the ones taking up science in class 12 will get to know about evolution and Darwinism.

Gopal Dey, the working President of Paschimbanga Bigyan Mancha said: “This chapter is very essential to understand modern science. It is important that all the students study Darwinism and evolution. Only a few take up Science in 12 standard. Owing to this we want that the chapter should remain in the class Nine and Ten syllabus. If they do not do the same, we will beef up our protest in the days to come.”

Paschimbanga Bigyan Mancha; Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation; Sky Watchers Association of North Bengal; Green Environment Preservation Society; Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation along with teachers associations were part of the protest rally. After going through the major thoroughfares the rally ended at Baghajatin park.