Social media takes centre stage

Kolkata: The second day of the National Media Conclave had an engaging plenary session that dealt with the topic of ‘Social Media and the Isolation Syndrome.’

The session began with Kajori Sen, former NDTV and AajTak reporter and now assistant professor in OP Jindal University. She touched on the topic of how social media mobs can be countered only with a counter mob. Anala Padmanabha, consultant, Mackenzie, spoke on issues like AI, the need for validation, race against time and how AI was going to change the way people think and work. Over 30 research papers were presented on Friday.

The sessions were chaired by Rajesh Das, assistant professor Burdwan University, Reshmi Nashkar, assistant professor St Xavier’s University and Monikinkini Basu, Sister

Nivedita University.