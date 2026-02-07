Social media influencer booked for ‘assaulting woman’

Kolkata: Social media influencer Shamik Adhikary, popularly known as “Nonsane”, was arrested on Thursday night after a woman lodged a complaint alleging physical assault, wrongful confinement and attempt to outrage her modesty.



He was produced before an Alipore court on Friday and remanded to police custody for 10 days.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that Adhikary had earlier attempted to malign the state government and the ruling party over women’s safety. After the complaint came to light, Ghosh wrote on Facebook that Adhikary was “the same person who made a video against the WB government claiming women are not safe here and said not to vote for TMC”.

A complaint was lodged on Wednesday (February 4) by a 22-year-old woman, a resident of the Golf Green area. She alleged that she was forcefully confined by her friend, the social media influencer, at his flat in a posh housing complex on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Behala between 9.30 pm on Monday (February 2) and 5 pm on Tuesday (February 3).

During the period of confinement, Adhikary allegedly assaulted her with fists and blows, and attempted to outrage her modesty by pulling at her wearing apparel and touching her inappropriately. He also allegedly threatened her to keep quiet and not disclose the incident to anyone.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Adhikary on charges of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and criminal intimidation.

The accused is popular on Facebook with over four lakh followers and also has a sizeable following on Instagram.