Sobhandeb’s brother Tapan no more

Kolkata: Tapan Chattopadhyay, the elder brother of state Parliamentary Affairs and Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, died at his residence on Tuesday morning. He was 83.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief over his demise. He was suffering from age-related ailments. Banerjee also visited his Bhowanipore residence and paid her tribute. “Tapan Da (Chattopadhyay) was like our guardian. He was kindhearted and conscientious and always wanted the welfare of Ma Mati Manush. He wrote excellent poems. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and other family members, friends and lovers of Tapan Da,” Banerjee tweeted.

Tapan had undergone prolonged treatment at SSKM Hospital and had returned home some days back.

There was a time when he conceived most of the party hoardings of TMC.

He had worked as a bank manager during his service life. His last rites were performed at Keoratala crematorium on Tuesday evening.