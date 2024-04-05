Soaring temperatures a massive challenge amid election battle

Kolkata: With the IMD predicting heatwave conditions in Bengal and other states between April and June, the summer weather seems to be giving a tough fight for the political heat amidst the Lok Sabha campaign.



Soaring mercury may take a toll on the campaign as the weather office forecast a rise in the temperature up to 42-43 degree Celsius in the western parts of Bengal in a few days from now. As per the IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram, Purulia and Birbhum from Friday to Sunday. Heatwave situations may prevail in several South Bengal districts till Monday. The MeT office said that there may be a possibility of a thundershower in North Bengal. The heatwave situation may improve from the beginning of next week. The city on Thursday registered its highest temperature at around 38 degree Celsius and lowest temperature remained at around 28.

With the State bracing for the hot summer, the candidates and their party workers are sweating it out in the searing heat. The soaring mercury levels have already taken a toll on the campaign as the Lok Sabha election days are coming closer. Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed states and Union Territories to chalk out a plan to mitigate heat wave impact, especially for mass gatherings amid the Lok Sabha elections. Mandaviya had chaired a meeting to review preparedness for management of heat-related illness and he had highlighted the importance of timely action as soon as alerts are received.

Health experts have suggested that candidates and party workers engaged in campaigning must have at least 2 to 2.5 litres of water daily. Dr Saswati Sinha, Consultant, Critical Care & Internal Medicine from a private hospital said as temperatures rise and heat waves become more frequent, it’s essential to take proactive measures to protect yourself and your loved ones. She advised people to check the weather forecast daily to stay ahead of rising temperatures and plan their activities accordingly. She urged people to wear loose, light-coloured clothing to reflect sunlight and keep your body cool.

“Don’t forget to wear a cap or keep your head covered with a towel and carry an umbrella for added protection. Carry water with you wherever you go and drink regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Hydration is crucial in preventing heat-related illnesses.

Prefer lighter meals and fruits with high water content to stay hydrated and nourished during hot weather,” Dr Sinha said. She further stated: “Drink lemon water, fruit juices, or buttermilk to replenish electrolytes and stay refreshed throughout the day. Ensure that elderly individuals and children are kept indoors during the hottest part of the day and encourage them to stay hydrated.” She also asked to minimize exposure to heat and avoid engaging in strenuous exercise or outdoor activities during extreme heat conditions to prevent heat-related illnesses.