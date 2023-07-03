Soaring prices of veggies hit consumers

KOLKATA: Though the arrival of the monsoon has brought some relief, prices of vegetables are making a hole in the pockets of many families.



Prices of chilli and ginger, the two essential cooking ingredients, have skyrocketed in different retail markets in Kolkata.

Both ginger and chilli have crossed the triple-century mark and are selling at over Rs 300 per kg.

Sachets of ginger garlic paste sold at Rs 5 per packet are sold like hot cakes with the people not compromising with a non-vegetarian menu in their platters.

Tomato for the past week has seen a steady rise and is presently selling at Rs 150 per kg at a city market.

“Weekly, my expenditure stays between Rs 500 and Rs 700 on vegetables. This week, it has gone up by Rs 150. This extra expense is too much for a retired person like me,” a regular at the market said.

Other vegetables like ridged gourd (jhinga) are being sold at Rs 90-100 per kg, brinjal price has plummeted to Rs 150 kg, ladies finger is selling at Rs 70- 80 per kg while Karela is selling at Rs 80 per kg.

“Insufficient rain and intense heat wave-like conditions for weeks together have escalated vegetable prices in Kolkata,” a vegetable vendor at a market in the city said.

The vendor added that the rise in ginger prices can be accounted for the unrest in Manipur. “Majority of the ginger is sourced from the northeastern states and Bhutan. Ginger cultivation also takes place locally in North Bengal region but the highest quantity and quality of ginger production occur in hilly regions, including Manipur and Meghalaya.

Transportation of ginger from that region has been disrupted, making it difficult for vehicles to travel smoothly and this has resulted in the price hike,” he added.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held an urgent task force meeting at Nabanna. The state government has already chipped in with the Enforcement Branch starting monitoring retail market prices so that traders do not hoard or make quick profits at retail/wholesale markets. About 480 Sufal Bangla stalls are already operational and another 50 outlets, in and around Kolkata, will soon be pressed into service. The price at the Sufal Bangla stalls is at least Rs 20- 25 per cent (Rs 5 per kg less) compared to the retail markets in the case of vegetables.