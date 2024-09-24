Soaring prices of essentials sour festive spirit ahead of Puja, floods add to the woes

Kolkata: Ahead of Durga Puja the soaring prices of the essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables, have added to the financial woes of the commoners.



Due to the flood situation in several south Bengal districts crops have been damaged in several parts of south Bengal.

With back-to-back festivals lined up in October this year, such escalations in costs have put the commoners in a difficult situation. In several households, inflation seems to have impacted

the celebrations. Though the festive season is a time for celebration and extravaganza, most households have instead tightened their purse strings. Across the retail markets in the city, most varieties of vegetables and fruits remained way too expensive ahead of Durga Puja.

Vegetable supplies to the city’s markets have been affected due to the flood situation. Price of onions is also on the higher side. As the production was hampered in Nasik, the supply was interrupted.

A huge quantity of onions is brought to the state from Maharashtra’s Nashik. In many of the markets in the city, brinjals were sold at Rs 120 when till a few days back they were being sold at Rs 50-60. Potatoes are being sold at

Rs 40-50 while tomatoes are sold at Rs 80. Capsicum is sold at Rs 120-150 while carrot is being sold at Rs 80. On average, the cost of most fruits and vegetables has increased.

People from different sections of the society have been under pressure due to the rising cost of essential items. The price of vegetables and fruits has risen.