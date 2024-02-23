‘So far, over 300 Aadhaar cards deactivated in South Dinajpur’

69-year-old Niyati Sarkar received a letter from the Post Office informing her about the

deactivation of her Aadhaar card. Niyati has been residing with her brother Shyamal Sarkar in Balurghat Block’s Kamarpara for 34 years.

She makes a living as a cook in the house of a businessman in her locality. She used to collect food grains from the public distribution system (PDS) for which Aadhaar is necessary. Ever since she has received the deactivation letter, she and her brother are worried as to how they will continue getting rations (PDS.)

“I have always lived in this country. I have a voter card, Aadhaar card, everything. I am dependent on the PDS for the monthly supply of rice and aata (wheat flour). I have also applied for an old age pension. My Aadhaar card has been deactivated by the Centre. I don’t know what to do now. I went to many people but no one could say anything. Without my Aadhaar card, there is no option but to commit suicide,” said Niyati, with sheer desperation resounding in her voice.

Like Niyati, Charan Pramanik, a resident of Tapan Azmatpur, who received the Aadhaar card deactivation letter, said: “All the information for the Aadhaar card is up to date. Now suddenly I don’t understand why this letter. I have been living in this place for a long time. Now what is the Union government trying to prove by cancelling the Aadhaar card.”

According to Balurghat Head Post Office sources, Aadhaar cancellation letters have been coming to various areas of the entire South Dinajpur district since last week. According to sources, the number has exceeded 300 so far. However, no official of the Balurghat Head Post Office wanted to comment on the matter.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur, said: “There is nothing to panic about the cancellation of Aadhaar. The state government has launched a WhatsApp number for reporting complaints. Complainants of the district can report there if they wish.”

Biplab Mitra, state Consumer Protection minister, said: “It is a political conspiracy. The BJP is creating panic among the common people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Chief Minister is standing by everyone and so there is nothing to panic about.”