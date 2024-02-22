So far, KMC pulls down about 550 illegal buildings in fiscal 2023-24

In its effort to crack down on constructions erected without any sanction from the civic body, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have demolished about 550 illegal constructions while making a new rule that gifted lands need to be first handed over by the owners to its borough

offices to avail the benefit of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and ground coverage.

Opposition councillors have alleged that even though it is claimed that illegal buildings are being demolished, reality is that only a small portion of these are altered but in totality they are left untouched.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has clarified that a total of 550 unauthorised constructions were pulled down in 2023-24 financial year so far. He also added that from now on, whenever a building is demolished, it needs to be recorded in an app for

evidence so one can view it later for verification.

He alleged that most of the illegal structures in and around Dhapa, ones that can be seen from either side of the Maa Flyover, have come up during the Left government. “Ever since the TMC-led government came to power we have made stricter rules which also includes simplification of process to obtain sanction,” he claimed. Citing an example, he said that a Thika controller office and a BLRO section have now been opened in KMC headquarters to help people with the process of obtaining sanction. “Smallest of plots are now receiving sanctions without hassle. One needs to submit the completion certificates and building plans online for sanction but for those wanting to opt for the offline option, they need to directly submit documents with the director general (DG) of the

building department.

No middlemen will be entertained,” he clarified. Meanwhile, the Mayor said that for gift deeds to KMC for widening of roads or footpath constructions, the owners need to first hand it over to the civic body and only then can they avail the benefit

of FAR and ground coverage.

He instructed: “Councillors need to check this because KMC is making the list of sanctioned buildings in their respective wards, available with the borough offices. Discuss it in borough meetings. Such gift deeds are used for widening of roads or footpath constructions. Unless these deeds are first handed over to the borough offices, no FAR will be given.” Such a decision was made in the light of complaints from councillors that after availing the FAR benefits, owners often back out of their promises of gifting a portion of the land to KMC.