SNU’s UDYOG signs MoU with Nordische Energy Systems Pvt Ltd

Kolkata: The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Innovation and Incubation (UDYOG) of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nordische Energy Systems Pvt Ltd. The collaboration would work on research and development of designing and delivering innovative and environmentally-sustainable and friendly solutions. The students and faculty members of the department of Chemistry of SNU will be guided by the scientists of Nordische to develop technologies and products that are ecologically-sustainable and socially inclusive.



Prof Dhrubojyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor of Sister Nivedita University congratulated the teams of Nordische, UDYOG and department of Chemistry, SNU for opening the newly-formed SNU Nordische Technology innovation centre.

Sabyasachi Das and Prithwijit Roy, Directors of Nordische Energy Systems introduced Nordische scientists to the scientists from SNU assuring all possible guidance in this mission.