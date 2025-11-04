SNU students to represent India at ‘BRICS Skills Competition 2025’ in China

Kolkata: The students of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata, have made their alma mater proud once again. After their outstanding performance at BRICS 2024, the SNU students will once again represent India at the prestigious BRICS Skills Competition 2025 in China.

The BRICS Skills Competition is a global platform that brings together young innovators from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to demonstrate their expertise in emerging domains such as Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Manufacturing, and Design. In the previous edition, SNU students brought laurels to the nation through their outstanding performance at the BRICS Skills Competition 2024. While Soumedhik Bharati secured the second prize (Offline category), Jishnu Baruah bagged the third spot and Eishita Kundu secured the second prize (Online category). The students dedicated their success to Dr Indranil Sarkar, Associate Professor, department of Computer Science and Engineering, who was honoured with the “Excellent Guidance Expert” award for his exceptional contribution. Building upon this success, SNU has once again been selected to represent India in the BRICS Skills Competition 2025. This year, students Sneha Kundu and Shibam Mandal (Offline) and Tunir Adhikary, Ahana Dasgupta and Saikat Pradhan (Online category) will participate in the Data Analysis and Visualization category.

They have undergone extensive preparation under the expert guidance of Sayani Mondal, Assistant Professor, department of Computer Science and Engineering.