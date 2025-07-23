SNU partners with Salesforce for academia-industry collaboration

Kolkata: Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group and Dean, School of Engineering at Sister Nivedita University (SNU), doesn’t mince words when it comes to pointing out how outdated our current syllabus is.

He believes it’s high time we rethink, modernise and innovate what we teach. At SNU, being a private university, staying ahead of the curve isn’t just a goal, it’s a mindset. That’s exactly where Salesforce, one of the leading names in cloud-based software, fits right in.

On Tuesday, SNU announced a strategic collaboration to launch state-of-the-art Salesforce Lab on campus, aimed at delivering CRM and AI skills to students across disciplines. This collaboration is a part of the company’s larger mission to build a digitally empowered workforce aligned with industry needs for its students at SNU. With this collaboration, SNU becomes the first private university in eastern India to institutionalise Salesforce as part of academic pathways. Under this initiative, SNU customised curriculum on Salesforce CRM, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Agentforce will be incorporated in courses across engineering, management, media and agriculture. Delivered through dedicated coursework, hands-on labs and Trailhead-powered learning pathways, the programme is expected to benefit around 1,000 students in the first year.

“Our partnership with Salesforce is a leap towards bridging the digital skills gap, from degree to employability.

The students of SNU will get hands-on experience in live projects and campus internship labs. Also, we will be offering digital certificates aligned with NEP 2020,” said the educationist. He further added that Salesforce will be introduced from the current academic year at SNU. Bose is also excited how the students of SNU’s School of Agriculture will benefit from this collaboration.

“We will be teaching smart farming with the help of Salesforce. This isn’t just an upskilling effort. It’s a movement that equips learners from Bengal and beyond with global skill sets and entrepreneurial mindset to become creators of the digital economy,” Bose added.

Kamal Kanth, Vice President - Sales, Salesforce India, believes the future of India’s digital economy depends on how effectively talent is nurtured at the grassroots.

“This collaboration with SNU is more than a skills initiative, it’s a blueprint for what industry-academia alignment should look like in the age of AI,” he said.