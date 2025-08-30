SNU organises two-day inter-college start-up summit to mark World Entrepreneurs’ Day

KOLKATA: To mark World Entrepreneurs’ Day, the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) successfully organized a two-day student initiative start-up summit titled, ‘Elevate 360 – Scripting Next Unicorns (SNU).’ The summit drew overwhelming participation with 47 start-up ideas, of which 28 teams qualified through an initial online selection round. Their projects were evaluated by jury comprising Sitanath Mukhopadhyay, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO, Government of India; Dr Biswajit Bera, Former Director (Research), Tea Board India and Shuvam Banerjee, Founder & Managing Director, AMARTRACK. On day two, the top five finalists presented their business models before renowned start-up leaders like Rohan Roy, Co-Founder of Matri (featured on Shark Tank India Season 3); Anupam Dutta, Partner at Aeka Advisors; and Ayush Gupta, Co-Founder of Chaigram.

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on ‘The City of Ideas – Scripting Next Unicorns in Kolkata.’ “Entrepreneurship is like a charity, where we create an impact, generate employability, and help society at large. Tomorrow’s Kolkata will grow in a big way,” said Gupta. “Calculative risks should be taken if you are embarking on the journey of entrepreneurship,” said Roy.

The summit concluded with the declaration of the winners. Team LNC (Snihita Nandi and Jit Debnath) bagged the first position; second prize went to Team Raksha 360 (Debajyoti Roy, Sayan Ghosh and Pritam Bhunia) and third position went to ‘Dawai Wala’ (Prasenjit Das).