‘SNU looks forward to research collaborations with Korean univs’

Kolkata: A seminar on “Future of research collaborations amongst Asian nations” was held at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in association with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies on October 1. Korean representative of Indian Chamber of Commerce David Yong Chai Kim, Tapan Misra, former Director of ISRO and Prof Dhrubojyoti Chattopadhyay, vice chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Rupendra Kumar Chattopadhyay, MAKAIAS fellow

graced the inaugural session. Eminent speakers deliberated on the future of academic research collaborations and industry research collaborations were Swami Vedatitanandaji Maharaj, Principal, Ramakrishna Mission Silpha Mandir, Justice Sombuddha Chakroborty, Former Judge Calcutta High Court, Prof Suranjan Das, vice chancellor, Adamas University, Prof Debasish Chakraborty, Dean, Management Studies, SNU, Kaushik Bhattacharya, CEO & Co-founder - Ranjhiya Digital, Dipankar Chattopadhyay, Professor, Department of Polymer Science and Technology, University of Calcutta, Sudipta Guha, Former Director, MECON, Barun Bhattacharya, Scientist, Research and Development, East India Pharmaceuticals and Advocate Harshada Wadkar, IKP-PRIME.

Ina Bose, Director Industry Relations said that SNU looks forward to immediate research collaborations with Korean universities. Large number of research scholars, post graduate students and faculty members of Sister Nivedita University attended the programme and got immensely enlightened on the possible research opportunities at home and abroad ahead for them.