SNU joins hands with Bradley University in ‘Empowering Women Globally’ initiative

KOLKATA: Sister Nivedita University (SNU) takes a significant stride towards gender equity in entrepreneurship by partnering with Bradley University, USA, as one of the key players in the Empowering Women Globally initiative. This ground-breaking collaboration aims to uplift and empower dynamic women entrepreneurs and eight of them from eastern and north-eastern states of India are gearing up for the enriching journey at Bradley University in Illinois, USA this May to attend the Immersion programme and participate in the 19th annual Conference of the Midwest Association for Information Systems (MWAIS).



Through this initiative, SNU joins forces with Bradley University, the University of Calcutta and Alsisar Impact, a grassroots level catalyst for social entrepreneurship, collectively striving to equip female entrepreneurs with essential tools, knowledge, skills and resources to thrive in the global marketplace and overcome existing limitations and barriers. This milestone marks a significant step towards gender equity in entrepreneurship, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5- Gender Equality.

Represented by Dr Mary Conway Dato-On, Prof Suman Chatterjee, Registrar, SNU, Dr Sharmistha Banerjee, University of Calcutta and Anuj Sharma, Alsisar Impact, four institutions have joined forces aiming to empower these women to break out of the shell of being small business owners and expand their horizons while maintaining their commitment to their community and the environment.

This partnership underscores SNU’s commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable opportunities for women in business. The Empowering Women Globally programme of Bradley University, now in its eighth year, has made a profound impact on the lives of more than 1200 women entrepreneurs.