SNU introduces Basic Life Support course on National Doctor’s Day

KOLKATA: On National Doctor’s Day 2024, the department of Allied Health Sciences, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) announced a certification course in Basic Life Support (BLS). Enrolling in a BLS certification course is a proactive step towards becoming a capable first responder in emergencies.



BLS training equips individuals with the skills to respond effectively in emergencies, potentially saving lives during critical situations like cardiac arrest, choking

or drowning.

Those trained in BLS are more confident in their ability to provide assistance during emergencies, reducing hesitation and increasing the likelihood of a positive outcome.

Dr Bhabotosh Biswas, eminent cardiac thoracic surgeon and the brain behind this course, believes that widespread BLS training within a community will ensure that more people are prepared to assist in emergencies, improving overall public health and safety. Many professions, especially in healthcare, education and public service, require BLS certification as a prerequisite, ensuring that employees are prepared to handle emergencies. Immediate BLS intervention before professional medical help arrives significantly improves the chances of survival and recovery for the affected individual.