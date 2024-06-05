SNU incorporates ‘child rights’ into syllabus

KOLKATA: In a concerted effort to raise awareness and sensitize future media professionals about child rights, the West Bengal Child Rights Protection Department collaborated with the Journalism and Mass Communication department of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) to organise a pioneering ‘Faculty Development Programme on Media and Child Rights’.



Recognising children as the cornerstone of our future, SNU has taken a groundbreaking step by integrating ‘child rights’ into its media syllabus under the auspices of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary tools to portray children sensitively and accurately across various media platforms.

The three-day programme witnessed the active participation of speakers including Tulika Das, Chairperson of WBCPCR, Nilanjana Dasgupta, IAS Director, Director Child Rights and Trafficking, West Bengal, Dr Bipasha Roy, Lawyer, Researcher, and Child Rights Professional, Dr Nandini Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IDSK, and Disability Rights Activist, Mahua Santara, journalist and consulting editor, WBCPCR , Deep Purkayastha, Director, Praajak, Child Rights, and gender activist and Koyel Ghosh, Managing Trustee, Sappho for equality and gender activist, provided invaluable insights into the intersection of media and child rights.