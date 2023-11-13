SNU hosts World Thinkers and Writers’ Peace Meet in Kolkata

Kolkata: Born in a hardware store of Boedo, a district of Buenos Aires-Argentina, poet and anthropologist Dr José Muchnik has published numerous books of poetry, novels, and anthropological works. Egyptian poet, novelist, essayist and journalist Ahmad Al-Shahawy’s several works have been translated into French, Italian, English, Turkish and Spanish.



For Dr Muchnik, Al-Shahawy and several international literary figures, poets, writers, and intellectuals, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in Kolkata has become a home for the next few days. The International Society for Intercultural Studies and Research (ISISAR) in association with the Centre for New India Studies, Department of English, and School of International Languages, SNU, has organised World Thinkers and Writers’ Peace Meet in Kolkata. On till November 15, the central theme of the conclave, held at SNU, is culture, harmony and peace. The event is buzzing with intellectuals and poets from around the world, including Dr Maya Panajotova (Bulgaria), Dr Elena Liliana Popescu (Romania), Dr Sastri Bakry (Indonesia), Dr Malachi Edwin Vethamani (Malaysia), Sofya Yechina (Russia), Tobias Burghardt (Germany), Jona Burghardt (Argentina), Tendo Tajin (Serbia) and Aminur Rahman (Bangladesh).

Over the two days, there will be seminars with paper readings, multilingual poetry sessions, interactive discussions and various cultural programmes, including dance, drama, and song recitals in different languages.

As global boundaries shrink in a multipolar world and humanity bonds together and comes closer forgetting age-old differences, discarding techniques of terror and war, fostering brotherhood, peace and unity, and celebrating development, common cause and empathy for all, the World

Thinkers and Writers’ Peace Meet can set a positive trend for future events, promoting unity and collaboration.