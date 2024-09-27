SNU hosts National Media Conclave

KOLKATA: Sister Nivedita University has inaugurated its 3rd National Media Conclave, organised by the department of Journalism & Mass Communication in collaboration with the centre for Corporate and Career Advancement. Running from September 26 to 28, the event aims to facilitate discussions and networking among media professionals, academics, and students.

The conclave, dedicated to the late co-chairperson Moushumi Roychowdhury, commenced with a student performance and a speech by vice chancellor Dhrubajyoti Chottopadhyay, who emphasised the theme “Media Communication and Shifting Professional Codes.”

Esteemed delegates, including Surbhi Dahiya and Yashwant Rana, participated, and discussions are also being streamed online, fostering global engagement in modern media challenges.