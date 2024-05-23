SNU hosts international seminar & NMR workshop

Kolkata: The department of Chemistry, in association with the department of Global Affairs and International Relations, successfully organised an international seminar and NMR workshop recently at the Sister Nivedita University (SNU) seminar hall in Kolkata. The event was aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange, skill enhancement and academic and professional development among participants.



The seminar featured distinguished speakers such as Prof (Dr) Celedonio M Alvarez from the University of Valladolid, Spain and Prof (Dr) Tapan Kanti Paine from the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science. Prof Alvarez shared his latest research and advancements in NMR spectroscopy, providing deep insights into this advanced analytical technique. Prof Paine discussed the role of NMR in Indian scientific research and its practical applications, revealing significant findings from his research.

A significant highlight of the event was SNU’s recognition as the first university in Bengal to receive an Erasmus grant from the European Union. This grant has enabled international collaboration with the University of Valladolid under the Erasmus+ programme.

The international seminar and NMR workshop, held during Dr Alvarez’s visit, were crucial in promoting global knowledge exchange on advanced nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy research and education.

Participants had the unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research methodologies, broadening their understanding and exploring new avenues in chemical research. The collaboration between SNU and the University of Valladolid under the Erasmus+ programme is a testament to the university’s growing international presence. Such initiatives not only enhance the academic profile of the institution but also provide its students and faculty with valuable global exposure.