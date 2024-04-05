SNU holds academic fest ‘Renaissance’

Kolkata: The department of Sociology at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) conducted “Renaissance”, a vibrant academic fest which was poised to invigorate intellectual dialogue and foster a deeper understanding of contemporary societal dynamics. The event was a stimulating platform for students, academics and professionals to engage in interactive discussions and explore the multifaceted dimensions of our ever-changing world.



Over 400 students from different schools and colleges participated from all over Kolkata in a variety of competitions and activities making the event a grand success.

Through an array of thought-provoking series of academic events, like debate, quiz, extempore speeches, street plays and other cultural events, the fest sought to embody the spirit of transformation, reflecting the evolving landscape of society and the interdisciplinary nature of sociology. The fest was attended by the vice-chancellor, registrar and the dean of Social Sciences of Sister Nivedita University and also brought together noted celebrities to flag off the event. Renowned celebrities like Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, Aneek Dhar cast and crew of the movie Mirza, Singer Rupankar Bagchi, Indian actor, director Sudeshna Roy, social media influencer Debasree Maity, food blogger Priyanka Singh, Mrs India Universe Kolkata 2018, Sneha Chakraborty, popular YouTuber and ex-student of Sister Nivedita University, Tapojit Mitra were amid the noted others who also graced the event.

In addition to the above, “Renaissance” also hosted cultural events performed by the students of Sister Nivedita University. Anushree Chakraborty, a postgraduate student of Sociology department, Sister Nivedita University captivated the audience with a heartfelt poem that resonated deeply with the event’s theme questioning social evils.