SNU celebrates World Earth Day

Kolkata: The Institution Innovation Council and School of Agricultural Sciences of Sister Nivedita University marked the occasion of World Earth Day with a seminar where distinguished speakers shed light on discussions centered on the critical importance of reducing dependence on finite natural resources and embracing sustainable practices to safeguard planet’s future.



Speakers emphasised the need for innovative solutions to address environmental challenges and highlighted the role of education in promoting environmental stewardship.

The thought-provoking session featured discussions led by esteemed speakers, Niladri Dasgupta, Director of Terratribal Environmental Conservancy Solutions and Aftabuz Zaman, dean of the School of Agricultural Sciences at SNU