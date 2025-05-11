SNU celebrates Rabindranath Jayanti with cultural exchange performance by Japanese faculty

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University (SNU) welcomed two international faculty members, Ken Kawai and Natsumi Kawai, from Okayama University, Japan, to its School of International Languages as Japanese language educators. As part of the university’s Rabindranath Jayanti celebrations held on Friday, Mr and Ms. Kawai participated in a special cultural performance. They recited works by Tagore and performed a Rabindra Sangeet in Bengali, dressed in traditional Indian attire. Their heartfelt performance symbolized the deepening of India-Japan cultural ties and was warmly received by the university community. This event exemplifies SNU’s commitment to fostering global cultural exchange and creating platforms for cross-cultural understanding through education and the arts.