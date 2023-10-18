SNU celebrates Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniv

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) organised a programme at Guptipara High School, Hooghly to commemorate the birth anniversary of ‘Missile Man’ of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.



This event was part of the Institution’s Innovation Council ATL School Activity initiative involving the university’s IIC members imparting valuable guidance to students of classes 9 to 12.

The focus was on nurturing their ideas and knowledge for future growth, fostering innovation as well as encouraging their active participation in programmes under the Ministry of Education, GoI and preparing them for the next Smart India Hackathon.