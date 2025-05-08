SNU announces ‘Chair Professorship’ in memory of Mou Roychowdhury

KOLKATA: It has been a year since Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, passed away, and on Wednesday, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) made a major announcement on her first death anniversary.

The premiere educational institute has announced the ‘Chair Professorship’ in memory of Mou Roychowdhury at SNU in Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts, Health and Literature. It will be offered to international or national experts either once a year or twice for one month.

Eminent scholars and personalities from the specified fields will be invited to deliver lectures to the SNU faculty, students, and guide research scholars on selected subjects for a period of four weeks. On Wednesday, the university also announced that the MRC-West will be considered as a Centre for Woman Empowerment, Skill Development Training, Education and Health.

‘SHE’ hospital will be considered as one of the major activities of the centre.The centre, which will be a part of the Empowering Women Globally (EWG) programme, will host the first EWG international scholar. Prof Mary Conway Dato-on from the Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bradley University, USA, will visit SNU for a month in July 2025.

Also, the upcoming indoor sports arena at Netaji Subhash University of Sports and Entrepreneurship will be dedicated to Mou Roychowdhury, honoring her commitment to nurturing young talents in sports and supporting holistic development among students.

This arena will serve as a lasting tribute to her legacy and inspire future generations to excel in athletics and personal growth. This reaffirms SNU’s dedication to academic excellence, women’s empowerment and the enduring legacy of Mou Roychowdhury.