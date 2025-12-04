SNTCSSC to begin online UPSC crash course

Kolkata: The Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) has opened applications for its 12-week online crash course and mock test series for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026, with the registration deadline set for

December 8 at 3 pm.

The programme will start on December 12 and will run from 6 pm to 8 pm, with a detailed schedule to be shared in advance. Officials said only candidates appearing for the 2026 prelims are eligible and seats will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis because of limited seats. The course fee is Rs 1,500, with a reduced rate of Rs 750 for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

The centre has also invited candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2025 and qualified for the Personality Test to join its ongoing interview training and mock interview sessions. The interview boards will include serving and retired IAS, IFS and IPS officers, as well as academicians and domain experts.

Hostel accommodation will be provided on request for interview candidates travelling from distant districts.