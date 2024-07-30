SNTCSSC to begin new session of classes for UPSC aspirants

Kolkata: Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) will begin the new session of classes for candidates preparing to take the UPSC conducted Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2025 from Friday, August 2. About 200 students selected through a series of tests will start their journey as Civil Service aspirants.



The inaugural session of the SNTCSSC training course for UPSC CSE 2025 was held on Monday at the CII – Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership (SNCEL) in Salt Lake. The occasion was graced by former IPS officer Surajit Kar Purkayasta, Chairman of SNTCSSC, ex-IAS Arabinda Ghosh Vice-Chairman, SNTCSSC, Jyotirmoy Pal Chaudhuri, Academic Consultant, SNTCSSC and Jitin Yadav, Course Director & Member Secretary, SNTCSSC among others.

This year, 54 candidates will be writing the UPSC CSE Mains Examination to be held in September. With respect to UPSC CSE 2023, 66 candidates had cleared the prelims, while 16 candidates went to Dholpur House to take the personality test, out of which 7 made it to the final merit list released by the UPSC. Service allocation of these candidates has not been announced yet but all are sure to get Group A services. Couple of them are likely to get IAS or IPS. SNTCSSC has widened its reach beginning 2022 by forming 27 district civil services study centres so that aspirants located in the districts and remote corners of the state can prepare for the examination. Furthermore, since the beginning of 2023, SNTCSSC has been conducting orientation programmes in various colleges, and universities in the state so that students become aware of the UPSC CSE and can consider civil services as a career option.

The state government is making efforts to modify the syllabus of the WBCS examination to enable the WBCS examinees to sit for the UPSC CSE also with similar preparation.