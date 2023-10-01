Sniffer dogs join search ops for missing Dhupguri schoolgirl

Jalpaiguri: Dhupguri Police have brought in sniffer dogs to help in the search operations for a class 5 student who has been missing for two days. On Sunday, search operations were held with the assistance of sniffer dogs, covering a range of locations, including the student’s residence and Jhar Alta Railway Station. As of now, there is no sign of the missing student.



The 11-year-old, a resident of the Dhupguri block, went missing from in front of her house last Friday. After extensive search, her family lodged a missing complaint at the Dhupguri Police Station. The police then initiated searches in various areas. On Saturday, the police, accompanied by civil defense personnel, scoured numerous ponds and water bodies in the vicinity but they found no trace of the missing girl.

On Sunday, under the supervision of DSP Crime Vikramjit Lama, search efforts resumed, this time with the use of sniffer dogs.

DSP Crime Vikramjit Lama stated: “We are conducting searches wherever there is a possibility of finding the student. We have even searched different ponds and reservoirs. On Sunday, the sniffer dogs led us to the Railway Station but no further leads were discovered. Nevertheless, our efforts to locate the student will continue.”