Snehasish Ganguly, wife narrowly escape boat capsize in Puri

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly, the elder brother of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, had a close shave while riding a speed boat with his wife Arpita Ganguly on Sunday at Puri sea beach in Odisha.

It has been learnt that Snehasish and Arpita had boarded a speed boat on Sunday. After a few moments suddenly a huge wave hit the boat and as a result it toppled.

The nulliahs at the shore spotted the accident and sprung into action. After a while, both the CAB president and his wife were rescued unhurt.

Video footage aired by local television channels showed the boat being struck by a massive wave, losing balance, and capsizing in the rough waters

Talking to a sports media network, Snehasish is learnt to have said: “It was a life-threatening accident. The boat capsized and we were saved by the local people and fishermen. I thank Lord Jagannath. This is sort of second life for us.”

Later, Arpita claimed that the accident took place as the boat operators had taken less people on board which might have led to the accident.

Arpita also told the media that they have informed the local administration about the incident and requested for necessary action.

She reportedly alleged that after coming to the shore, when asked the boat operators to produce their licence, they failed to show any such documents.