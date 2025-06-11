Snatching racket busted, three arrested

Kolkata: The cops of Parnasree Police Station busted a snatching racket and arrested three persons on Monday and recovered three gold chains.

The arrested trio was produced at the Alipore court and has been remanded to police custody till June 17.

According to sources, on April 18, a woman identified as Sayani Chandra lodged a complaint alleging that two masked motorcycle riders snatched from her 80-year-old father on Parui Kancha Road. Another woman identified as Sushma Rai lodged a similar complaint which took place on May 18 in Paddapukur area of Parnasree where her aged mother was targeted. In both cases, the motorcycle had no number plate.

During the probe, more than 75 CCTV footages were checked. Based on the pattern of the crime and surveillance, a few areas were marked where police personnel in plain cloth were deployed. On May 6 night, two constables in plainclothes identified as Kajal Roy and Sushil Burman tried to intercept a suspicious motorcycle. Though the motorcyclist managed to escape, they left a black backpack which was recovered. During the search of the bag, they found a number plate (WB-20BS-0481). On Monday, three snatched gold chains were recovered.