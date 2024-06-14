Snatcher held red-handed in Thakurpukur

Kolkata: A snatcher was caught red-handed and arrested after a high-speed chase on Thursday morning in Thakurpukur.

Sources indicate that two young men on a motorcycle snatched a handbag from a woman walking near the intersection of James Long Sarani and Pora Aswaththotola earlier that morning.

Though the woman screamed for help, the accused duo managed to flee before anybody could react. Meanwhile, Sergeant of Thakurpukur traffic guard, Ashok Mistry who was performing his duty near the said area spotted the motorcycle that was moving at a high speed.

Also, the riders were not wearing helmets. Though Mistry tried to stop the motorcycle, the accused youth almost hit him while trying to flee.

To catch the offender, Mistry chased them with his motorcycle. The traffic cop also circulated an instruction to the other traffic cop at the nearby crossing to intercept the rough motorcyclist. After a hot chase for about two kilometres, Mistry with the help of other traffic cops was able to intercept the motorcycle. While asking for vehicle documents and driving license, the traffic Sergeant saw the lady’s handbag and started questioning the bike rider as the other one managed to flee.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused identified as Md Kaif of Tiljala had snatched it from a woman. Later, the accused youth was handed over to the cops at Thakurpukur Police Station. Police are trying to find the other accused youth.