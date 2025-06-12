‘Snan Yatra’ of Madan Mohan Dev celebrated in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The historic Madan Mohan Temple of Cooch Behar witnessed the grand celebration of the ‘Snan Yatra’ and the ceremonial announcement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Madan Mohan Dev on the auspicious occasion of the full moon day in June.

As per royal tradition dating back to the time of the Cooch Behar Maharajas, Lord Madan Mohan was ceremonially bathed at 9 am with 108 pots of sacred water.

The elaborate ritual was performed by temple priest Shiv Kumar Chakraborty and included offerings of milk, curd, ghee, coconut water and other sanctified ingredients.

Following the sacred bath, a special Puja was held, drawing a large gathering of

devotees who thronged the temple premises to witness the divine procession. Though the famed Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is traditionally held in Puri, Cooch Behar celebrates its own royal Rath Yatra for the family deity, Lord Madan Mohan, with great devotion and splendor.

On this day, Jagannath Dev is also given a ritual bath in symbolic alignment with the tradition. As part of the ‘Snan Yatra’, the Rath Yatra of Lord Madan Mohan was formally declared. On the day of Rath Yatra, the deity is placed on a beautifully-decorated chariot and ceremoniously taken on a symbolic journey to his maternal aunt’s home (Masi Bari).

He is accompanied by the deities from the Dangrai and Rajmata temples.

A special Puja was also performed at the Kathamiya Temple, where the deities will reside for seven days before returning to the Madan

Mohan Temple. Speaking on the occasion, priest Shiv Kumar Chakraborty stated: “In accordance with royal customs, the ‘Snan Yatra’ of Madan Mohan Dev was conducted and the Rath Yatra has officially begun. Special prayers were also offered as

part of the rituals.”