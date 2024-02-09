Snake venom worth about Rs 12 cr seized

BALURGHAT: A jar full of snake venom in a crystalised form worth around Rs 12 crore was recovered by the BSF from South Dinajpur’s Hili Border on Thursday. One person was arrested in this connection. The arrested has been identified as Tapan Adhikary (50). He was produced in Balurghat Court on Friday. Adhikary however claimed innocence.



According to a BSF source, the 28-cm-tall jar is made in France and weighs about 2.350 kilograms. The sample will be sent to Mumbai for testing.

KLO activist held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Special Task Force arrested an active member of KLO on Friday. The accused has been identified as Tapas Roy. After his arrest, on the same evening he was produced at Siliguri Court and court remanded him 10 days for further investigation.

Once, Tapas Roy who was close to KLO chief Jiban Singha, was arrested by Nagaland Police. The arrested was later handed over to the Assam Police. A notice was sent to him recently. Responding to that notice, Tapas reached the STF office Siliguri. Interrogation.