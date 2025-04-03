Snake menace forces school closure, triggers panic in Malda

Malda: A growing snake menace has instilled fear among students and residents in Malda, triggering panic at the Additional District Magistrate’s residence and forcing the closure of a government school. The increasing sightings of venomous snakes have raised serious safety concerns, prompting urgent calls for intervention.

A particularly alarming incident took place at the residence of Additional District Magistrate (Development) Anindya Sarkar. While switching on his bedroom air conditioner, multiple snakes emerged, sending shockwaves through his household. The official and his family had to seek refuge in a corner of their home while calling for immediate assistance.

Snake expert Nitai Haldar was summoned and arrived promptly to rescue the reptiles. He successfully removed eight non-venomous ‘Batachiti’ (common Krait) snakes, and said: “They likely sought shelter in the air conditioner due to its cool environment and then started breeding.” Meanwhile, the Rental Housing Estate Primary School, situated in Ward 24 of English Bazar Municipality, has become a breeding ground for snakes such as Russell’s Viper and Cobra.

On Wednesday morning, a five-foot-long Russell’s Viper was discovered inside a classroom, This is not an isolated incident—numerous snakes have previously been found and rescued from the premises. The presence of large snake burrows, dark and damp classrooms, and an overall unsafe environment has led to students avoiding the school. Many have stopped attending altogether, while those who do come are forced to study under trees outside the building due to fear. Even the midday meal programme has been suspended.

District Inspector of Schools Malay Mandal has acknowledged the severity of the issue but has yet to propose a concrete solution. Although the rescued snakes from the magistrate’s residence were not venomous, the incident has heightened widespread anxiety. “I don’t know whether the snakes were venomous or not but their sudden appearance panicked us...” said Sarkar.

Authorities and local wildlife experts have been urged to take immediate action to mitigate this alarming crisis.